Len Remains Out as Hawks Prepare For 76ers

The Hawks will remain shorthanded on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Alex Len, who returned from a lower back injury last week, will miss Thursday's contest with a right hip flexor strain he suffered against the Thunder on Friday while Bruno Fernando is listed as doubtful with a strained left calf that caused him to leave Sunday's game early.

Losing the two best centers on the roster would hurt in almost any situation, but it leaves Atlanta in a particularly undesirable situation for Thursday's game. The Sixers boast one of the best frontcourts in the NBA, led by All Star Joel Embiid, who routinely dominates players far sturdier than John Collins and Damian Jones. Al Horford also happens to be one of the better centers in the NBA, and poses a matchup problem of his own at power forward.

The Hawks have gotten away with playing small during Len's absence, but few teams have had the force down low to really punish them for it. The Sixers are more than capable of exploiting an opponent's lack of size, and will likely enter tomorrow's game with the intention of doing so. In their first meeting with the Hawks, Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and predictably feasted when Atlanta tried to go small.

In all likelihood, the Hawks will send multiple bodies and waves of defenders at Embiid -- their only hope without a player who can physically match him. Embiid is an inconsistent passer, which Lloyd Pierce knows well having worked with the big man for four years in Philadelphia. Atlanta will have to scheme carefully to take away his looks at the basket without giving up too many open kickout 3-pointers.

De'Andre Hunter and Vince Carter will likely be tested in the post by Horford, Ben Simmons, or whatever other gigantic Sixer chooses to try them. That could work in Atlanta's favor -- both Carter and Hunter are passable post defenders, and the Hawks will live with contested post-ups to other players -- though it risks putting the team in greater peril with foul trouble.

Jabari Parker remains out for Thursday's game with a shoulder impingement while DeAndre' Bembry is doubtful with right hand neuritis. Chandler Parsons continues to be away from the team after suffering a concussion and whiplash in a car accident earlier this month.