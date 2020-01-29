AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Len Remains Out as Hawks Prepare For 76ers

Ben Ladner

The Hawks will remain shorthanded on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Alex Len, who returned from a lower back injury last week, will miss Thursday's contest with a right hip flexor strain he suffered against the Thunder on Friday while Bruno Fernando is listed as doubtful with a strained left calf that caused him to leave Sunday's game early. 

Losing the two best centers on the roster would hurt in almost any situation, but it leaves Atlanta in a particularly undesirable situation for Thursday's game. The Sixers boast one of the best frontcourts in the NBA, led by All Star Joel Embiid, who routinely dominates players far sturdier than John Collins and Damian Jones. Al Horford also happens to be one of the better centers in the NBA, and poses a matchup problem of his own at power forward. 

The Hawks have gotten away with playing small during Len's absence, but few teams have had the force down low to really punish them for it. The Sixers are more than capable of exploiting an opponent's lack of size, and will likely enter tomorrow's game with the intention of doing so. In their first meeting with the Hawks, Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and predictably feasted when Atlanta tried to go small. 

In all likelihood, the Hawks will send multiple bodies and waves of defenders at Embiid -- their only hope without a player who can physically match him. Embiid is an inconsistent passer, which Lloyd Pierce knows well having worked with the big man for four years in Philadelphia. Atlanta will have to scheme carefully to take away his looks at the basket without giving up too many open kickout 3-pointers. 

De'Andre Hunter and Vince Carter will likely be tested in the post by Horford, Ben Simmons, or whatever other gigantic Sixer chooses to try them. That could work in Atlanta's favor -- both Carter and Hunter are passable post defenders, and the Hawks will live with contested post-ups to other players -- though it risks putting the team in greater peril with foul trouble. 

Jabari Parker remains out for Thursday's game with a shoulder impingement while DeAndre' Bembry is doubtful with right hand neuritis. Chandler Parsons continues to be away from the team after suffering a concussion and whiplash in a car accident earlier this month. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawks at Raptors Live Notebook

Keep track of every detail from the Hawks' visit to Toronto against the defending champs.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Raptors Game Preview

What to expect as the Hawks visit Canada for a matchup with the defending champs.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Blow Out Wizards In Offensive Shootout

The Hawks had their best offensive game of the season in a heavy-hearted win over Washington.

Ben Ladner

Kawhi, Jokić, and Other Tough Calls On the West All-Star Ballot

With so many qualified players having great seasons in the West, who belongs on the 12-man All-Star team?

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Thunder Game Preview: How to Watch & What to Expect

Friday's matchup promises to feature plenty of guard play. Can the Hawks match OKC's energy and dynamism?

Ben Ladner

by

jammyk

Hawks at Thunder Live Notebook

Keep track of Friday's action as the Hawks visit Oklahoma City.

Ben Ladner

Trae Young Voted All-Star Starter

Young watched with his family in Oklahoma as he was announced as a starter in the 2020 All-Star game.

Ben Ladner

Young, Giannis, and Other All-Star Selections

How Trae Young stacks up to his peers in the Eastern Conference, and who else deserves to be on this year's roster.

Ben Ladner

Goodwin, Collins Lead Comeback Effort Over Clippers

Brandon Goodwin provided a key punch in the fourth quarter as John Collins anchored one of Atlanta's better defensive efforts of the season.

Ben Ladner

Young To Miss Clippers Game With Thigh Injury

Trae Young will sit out Wednesday night due to a right thigh contusion.

Ben Ladner