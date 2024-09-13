Analyst Gives Their Take On What The Hawks Wildest Lineup Could Be This Season
The Atlanta Hawks are going to have quite a few new pieces on their team this season and they should have more lineup versatility as well. Atlanta acquired Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance in the Dejounte Murray trade, drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick, re-signed Vit Krejci (who really emerged last year), and is hoping for leaps from young players such as Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks have more lineup versatility than they have had previously and that could make for some interesting lineup selections from head coach Quin Snyder.
So what could be some interesting lineups the Hawks have this season? Bleacher Report Analyst Dan Favale had this interesting take on one lineup the Hawks could utilize:
The Lineup: Dyson Daniels, Vit Krejčí, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu
"Trae Young isn't here, but that's because we're trying to figure out the minutes without him on this side of the Dejounte Murray trade.
Sign me up for a lineup in which the 6'7" Daniels is its shortest member. He also profiles as the primary playmaker, though part of the appeal for this group is its bandwidth to experiment on-ball with Johnson, Krejčí and Risacher.
Granted, the offense overall could be choppy. You need to trust in the spacing from Krejčí, Risacher and Johnson to optimize the usage of Daniels and Okongwu. That's risky. But this quintet has the defensive size and talent to switch everything—or just guard however they want."
Defensively, this would be a monster of a lineup, but the offense could be a disaster. Daniels has a little ways to go offensively, especially as a play creator, Krejci showed flashes of that kind of ability last year but it is a realy small sample size, and that same logic applies to Johnson and Risacher. This would be an interesting lineup to trot out in the preseason to see how it could gel. I think it would be too risky to use heavily in the regular season unless one of these players steps up as a leader of the offense and can create for others at a high-rate.