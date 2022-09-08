Trae Young Attending First Atlanta Falcons Game of Season

Trae Young has a well-documented fear of birds. But his love for the city of Atlanta far outweighs any misgivings he might have about playing for the Hawks or supporting another team with ornithological ties.

The Falcons announced on social media that they were hosting the All-NBA point guard during their first game against the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Young will receive a black No. 11 Falcons jersey with 'ICE TRAE' printed across the back. Even better, the 23-year-old has been chosen to participate in a special tradition. Before the game, Young will sound the train horn inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Other Atlanta icons like Chris Tucker, Michael Vick, and Dansby Swanson have taken part in the pregame festivities. Now it's Young's turn to excite football fans just a few hundred yards across the street from where he usually works his magic in State Farm Arena.

Enlisting Young for this important tradition makes perfect sense. Of course, he is a fan favorite and one of the most recognizable players in the NBA. But more importantly, he is an ambassador for the city.

Young is always quick to welcome newcomers to Atlanta, such as Falcons receiver Drake London or Dream forward Rhyne Howard. In addition to making new arrivals feel comfortable in a city full of transplants, Young puts his money where his mouth is.

Since arriving in Atlanta, Young has established himself as a leader in the community. He has cleared residents' medical debt, bought meals, and championed various public health campaigns.

The Falcons made a great choice in partnering with Young for their first game of the season. Of course, the start of a new season brings many unknowns, but we know that you cannot find anyone more #TrueToAtlanta than Young.

Recommended For You

Trae Young's NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

Ranking Every Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorway