Atlanta Finishes Summer League 0-5 After Their 90-82 Loss to The New York Knicks
It was the last game of NBA Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks and the Hawks came into this game without a win so far. They were without No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher for a third straight game, as well as Nikola Durisic, Kobe Bufkin, and Mouhamed Gueye. E.J. Liddell did not see action either.
After starting off the game well, the Hawks fell behind and never caught up, despite the game being close in the final two minutes. It was another outstanding performance from Keaton Wallace, who was probably the Hawks's best player this summer. Wallace finished with 23 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. His 23 points led all scorers in the game. Jonathan Bowden scored 16 points, Dylan Windler had 14, and Miles Norris had 12 points in his first start of the summer. The Hawks shot 35% from the field and 33% from three.
Atlanta had a problem with turnovers again today, turning the ball over 17 times. They were not able to get much production off the bench either.
It was an up and down Summer League for Atlanta, but now it is over.
Let's recap the Hawks final Summer League performance from today.
Here was the starting lineup for the Hawks. Bowden and Norris got their first starts of Summer League.
G- Keaton Wallace
G- Jordan Bowden
F-Dylan Windler
F- Miles Norris
C-Rob Baker
After getting off to slow starts in the last two games, the Hawks reversed that trend today by getting off to a much better start. Atlanta raced out to a 13-2 lead in the early part of the first quarter thanks to the three point shooting. The Knicks did respond with a 7-2 run to cut the lead to six, but the Hawks got things steady and led 20-11 with 2:38 to go in the opening quarter. After the timeout, the Knicks scored five straight and the lead was all of a sudden down to four.
After the first quarter, the Hawks led 21-18. Atlanta shot 35% from the field and 40% from three. Keaton Wallace had seven points in the opening quarter and Windler had six.
New York shot 35% from the field and 22% from three. Rookie point guard Tyler Kolek had six points.
For as good as the Hawks started in this game, they did not shoot the ball well in the second quarter. New York started the quarter on an 8-1 run and they kept building it from there. The Hawks offense went cold and the Knicks found their shot from beyond the arc. With 5:43 left in the first half, New York now had a 33-26 lead over Atlanta.
While the Knicks had the early momentum in the second half, the Hawks did not let them run away from the game and battled to the end of the quarter. New York led 43-38 at the half.
At the half, Atlanta was shooting 35% from the field and 29% from three. Keaton Wallace led all scorers with 13 points and he also had five rebounds and six assists. New York shot 41% from the field and 30% from three in the first half. No Knick was in double digits in points.
The third quarter was a close back and forth that did not see the lead get too big, but the Hawks could not get on a big enough run to get it really close. Wallace was silent in the third quarter, but Miles Norris was strong off the bench and both he and Windler got into double digits in the third. Both teams continued to exchange baskets in the quarter and New York led 67-60 going into the final quarter of Summer League for both teams.
With the fourth quarter being much of the same, Atlanta was running out of time to make a run. Keaton Wallace hit a three to cut the lead from six to three and there was 2:48 left in the game.
The Knicks came out of the timeout and hit a three to get their lead back to six, but Wallace responded for the Hawks with a three of his own to get it back to three. New York got the ball down the court and got the Hawks to commit a foul, but they only split the pair and it was 84-80 with under two minutes left. Atlanta then committed a costly turnover to get the ball back to New York and they hit a three to get the lead back to seven with 1:16 left in the game. Windler responded with a basket to cut it to five and then the Knicks turned it over. Atlanta had a shot to make things happen with 57.5 seconds left in the game.
Instead of taking advantage of the opportunity, the Hawks turned the ball which led to a three from New York to make it 90-82 and the game was a wrap. Atlanta finished Summer League without a win after battling with the Knicks today.