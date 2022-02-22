Hawks 2022-23 Nike City Edition Jerseys Leak

Earlier this morning, I tweeted a screenshot of an image circulating online. No, it wasn't a grainy photograph of Bigfoot, instead a leak of the 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys. According to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net, these are confirmed to be authentic. Check out his full story in the tweet below.

The Hawks jersey above appears very clean and straightforward. Black with gold (or peach) numbers and lining, with 'Atlanta' in swoopy font across the chest. This doesn't mean any changes are taking place for the Hawks main rotation of uniforms (Statement, Association, Icon). The City edition uniforms change every year (for almost every team) and pay homage to a team's city, culture, and history.

If you're keeping track, the Hawks have the Black/Volt, Black/Gold, Peachtree, MLK, and 404 Uniforms since Nike started this program in 2017. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

New Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorway Available Now

Ranking Hawks Players that Wore Number 2