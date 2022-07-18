Updated Atlanta Hawks Projected Roster for Next Season

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 Projected Roster 2.0

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 Projected Roster 2.0

The Hawks roster is almost finalized.

What a difference one week at Summer League can make. Last Monday, we gave our first projection of the Atlanta Hawks roster for the 2022-23 season. While there could still be some changes, it seems like head coach Nate McMillan officially knows what he is working with next season. 

Current Roster

Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and forward John Collins (20) celebrate a play during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.

John Collins and Trae Young will be teammates again next season.

Hawks 2022-23 Roster

PGSGSFPFC

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De'Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Aaron Holiday

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Justin Holiday

Mo Harkless

Onyeka Okongwu

Tyrese Martin

AJ Griffin

Jalen Johnson

Frank Kaminsky

As you can see in the chart above, the Hawks have 14 players under full contracts for next season. Second round draft pick Tyrese Martin played his way into a full contract thanks to a solid Summer League campaign. Even better, John Collins officially beat the trade charges last week.

Two-Way Contracts

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper during NBA Summer League.

Sharife Cooper struggled in Summer League.

Tyrese Martin's stock soared in Sin City, while Sharife Cooper's value plummeted. Cooper battled right thumb soreness, which obviously impacted his shot. The second-year player shot 18.9% from the field and 18.2% from behind the arc.

However, the silver lining for the restricted free agent is the Hawks have always tendered a qualifying offer. So Cooper will most likely split time between Atlanta and College Park with Chaundee Brown.

Unknowns

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to corner around Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center.

The Hawks will give more players a shot at training camp.

The Hawks could always sign a player to a non-guaranteed contract like Solomon Hill in 2020 or Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in 2021. The team can carry 20 players into training camp and then cut down to 15 before the start of the season. Not only will we see some former Summer League players in training camp, but probably some veterans competing for the final roster spot. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Nate McMillan Visited Trae Young After Season

Hawks Talked to Trae Young About Defense

Interview: Grant Hill on Career, Atlanta Hawks

Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with forward John Collins (20) after making a basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Projected Roster for Next Season

By Pat Bensonjust now
HAWKS AND STATE FARM RALLY 5,000 VOLUNTEERS TO PACK MORE THAN ONE MILLION MEALS.
Culture

Hawks, State Farm Rally Volunteers to Pack Over One Million Meals

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward Grant Golden (33) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game in Cox Pavilion.
News

Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Atlanta Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 16, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward Tyrese Martin celebrates during NBA Summer League.
News

Atlanta Hawks Sign Tyrese Martin to Full NBA Contract

By Pat BensonJul 16, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) during an NBA Summer League game.
News

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Summer League Scouting Report

By Pat BensonJul 16, 2022
Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest presented by Gatorade.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks, Gatorade Host Inaugural Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest

By Pat BensonJul 15, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates after a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Trade Less Likely After Free Agency

By Pat BensonJul 15, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Ky Bowman (18) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

Atlanta Hawks Stun San Antonio Spurs in Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 14, 2022