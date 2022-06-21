Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Predictions

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks 2022 Mock Draft Roundup

Atlanta Hawks 2022 Mock Draft Roundup

See who the experts think the Hawks will select with No. 16 pick.

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

See who the experts think the Hawks will select with No. 16 pick.

Over the past few days, fans and media alike have scrambled to keep up with the trade rumor mill. While the situation could quickly change, right now, the Hawks are slated to have two picks (No. 16, No. 44) in Thursday night's NBA Draft. Let's see who the experts believe will be selected with the 16th overall pick.

Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams participates during the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.

Jalen Williams to the Hawks rumors has picked up in recent days.

Jalen Williams

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 190

Age: 21

Position: Shooting Guard

Class: Junior

School: Santa Clara

Outlet - ESPN

Scouting Report: Read Williams' full scouting report here.

Malaki Branham

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) shoots a basket against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at Cintas Center.

Malaki Branham's name has been mentioned repeatedly as a possible selection for the Hawks.

Malaki Branham

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 180

Age: 19

Position: Shooting Guard

Class: Freshman

School: Ohio State

Outlet: Sports Illustrated, The Athletic (Vecenie) 

Scouting Report: Read Branham's full scouting report here.

Tari Eason

Iowa State Cyclones guard Caleb Grill (2) defends against LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum.

Tari Eason's name has been floated around as a possible selection for the Hawks.

Tari Eason

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 216

Age: 21

Position: Small Forward

Class: Sophomore

School: LSU

Outlet: The Ringer, The Athletic (Harper) 

Scouting Report: Read Eason's full scouting report here.

Ousmane Dieng

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.

Ousmane Dieng has not been mentioned much as a possible selection for the Hawks.

Ousmane Dieng

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 216

Age: 19

Position: Power Forward

Team: New Zeland Breakers

Outlet: Yahoo! Sports

Recommended For You

Hawks Playing Preseason Game in Birmingham, Alabama

Latest Trade Rumors on Collins, Capela

10 Potential Assistant Coaches for Hawks

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles past Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) during the second half at Value City Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Predictions

By Pat Benson50 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) looks to shoot against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Playing Preseason Game Against Pelicans in Alabama

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Atlanta Hawks team owner Antony Ressler (left in red) talks to Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk far right prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers before game three in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Takeaways from Hawks GM's Press Conference

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and head coach James Borrego talk during a time out in the first half against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Ranking Ten Candidates for Atlanta Hawks Assistant Coach Position

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

NBA Announces Atlanta Hawks Summer League Schedule

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Latest Hawks Trade Buzz Surrounding John Collins, Clint Capela

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Health updates for Atlanta Hawks players Clint Capela and John Collins
News

Hawks Trade Rumors: John Collins to Kings & Clint Capela to Timberwolves

By Pat BensonJun 20, 2022
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 5

By Pat BensonJun 19, 2022