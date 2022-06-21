Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Predictions

Over the past few days, fans and media alike have scrambled to keep up with the trade rumor mill. While the situation could quickly change, right now, the Hawks are slated to have two picks (No. 16, No. 44) in Thursday night's NBA Draft. Let's see who the experts believe will be selected with the 16th overall pick.

Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams to the Hawks rumors has picked up in recent days. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Williams

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 190

Age: 21

Position: Shooting Guard

Class: Junior

School: Santa Clara

Outlet - ESPN

Scouting Report: Read Williams' full scouting report here.

Malaki Branham

Malaki Branham's name has been mentioned repeatedly as a possible selection for the Hawks. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Malaki Branham

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 180

Age: 19

Position: Shooting Guard

Class: Freshman

School: Ohio State

Outlet: Sports Illustrated, The Athletic (Vecenie)

Scouting Report: Read Branham's full scouting report here.

Tari Eason

Tari Eason's name has been floated around as a possible selection for the Hawks. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Tari Eason

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 216

Age: 21

Position: Small Forward

Class: Sophomore

School: LSU

Outlet: The Ringer, The Athletic (Harper)

Scouting Report: Read Eason's full scouting report here.

Ousmane Dieng

Ousmane Dieng has not been mentioned much as a possible selection for the Hawks. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Ousmane Dieng

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 216

Age: 19

Position: Power Forward

Team: New Zeland Breakers

Outlet: Yahoo! Sports

Recommended For You

Hawks Playing Preseason Game in Birmingham, Alabama

Latest Trade Rumors on Collins, Capela