Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Predictions

Atlanta Hawks 2022 Mock Draft Roundup
Over the past few days, fans and media alike have scrambled to keep up with the trade rumor mill. While the situation could quickly change, right now, the Hawks are slated to have two picks (No. 16, No. 44) in Thursday night's NBA Draft. Let's see who the experts believe will be selected with the 16th overall pick.
Jalen Williams
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 190
Age: 21
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
School: Santa Clara
Outlet - ESPN
Scouting Report: Read Williams' full scouting report here.
Malaki Branham
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 180
Age: 19
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
School: Ohio State
Outlet: Sports Illustrated, The Athletic (Vecenie)
Scouting Report: Read Branham's full scouting report here.
Tari Eason
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 216
Age: 21
Position: Small Forward
Class: Sophomore
School: LSU
Outlet: The Ringer, The Athletic (Harper)
Scouting Report: Read Eason's full scouting report here.
Ousmane Dieng
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 216
Age: 19
Position: Power Forward
Team: New Zeland Breakers
Outlet: Yahoo! Sports
