Clint Capela Out for Game Three in Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks Announce Clint Capela's Injury Status for Game Three

Capela is still rehabbing his knee.

All of Atlanta held their breath when Hawks center Clint Capela hyperextended his right knee during the Play-In Game in Cleveland. Luckily, Capela's MRI was clean of any serious damage. Initially, the Hawks said Capela was out and would be re-evaluated in one week (Saturday, April 24). That just so happened to be the day between Games 3 and 4 in Atlanta.

Then two days ago, we learned that he would be evaluated on Friday instead of Saturday. Despite the optimistic tone, it turns out that he is still not ready to play. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan told the media today that Capela is out for Game Three on Friday night in Atlanta.

It was a huge stretch to believe that Capela would be cleared to play by Friday. So we should not be overly disappointed by today's news. However, that doesn't make it any easier for the Hawks as they are down 0-2 to the Miami Heat.

Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins have done a respectable job of filling in at the center spot, but the Hawks need 'The Swiss Bank.' Capela averaged 11.1 points and 11.9 rebounds this season. While that's a steep decline from last year, it's still valuable production for the team.

Even without Capela, the Hawks have made it clear they will not be bullied. Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, and Kevin Huerter have all said as much. Tomorrow's game is sure to be even more competitive than the first two. As always, we will have you covered with content all day tomorrow. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

