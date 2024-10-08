Atlanta Hawks Announce New Signing On The Eve Of Their First Preseason Game
The Atlanta Hawks are going to be playing in their first preseason game tomorrow night, but they announced a new signing one day before.
The Atlanta Hawks have signed center Tony Bradley, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Per Brad Rowland, this is an exhibit 10 deal for the Hawks.
Bradley, a six-year NBA veteran, has appeared in 179 NBA contests (18 starts) over the course of his career with Utah (2017-20), Philadelphia (2020-21), Oklahoma City (2020-21) and Chicago (2021-23), tallying 4.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes (.631 FG%, .500 3FG%, .681 FT%).
Selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Bradley was traded to Utah on draft night. He appeared in a career-high 58 games (three starts) with the Jazz during the 2019-20 season, helping to lead Utah to a 44-28 record and the club’s fourth consecutive trip to the Western Conference Playoffs. Bradley has also seen action in nine career playoff games, recording 2.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 6.4 minutes.
He spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Texas Legends in the NBA G League, appearing in 17 games (10 starts), averaging 14.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in 21.3 minutes (.671 FG%, .719 FT%). The 6-10 center has seen action in 61 career NBA G League games (54 starts) with Texas (2023-24) and Salt Lake City (2017-19), owning averages of 14.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.9 minutes of action (.602 FG%, .677 FT%).
Bradley played one year at the University of North Carolina, winning the 2017 NCAA Tournament. He contributed five points, seven rebounds and one assist in UNC’s national championship victory over Gonzaga.
Earlier this week, head coach Quin Snyder talked about what he wanted to see from his team in the first preseason game:
"As you said, it's one data point, you know, I think more than anything, you know, I want us to, I want to see us execute on the defensive end with the same focus that we want to execute on the offensive end and really understand, you know, the connectivity between what we do on offense and really understand, you know, the connectivity between what we do on offense and how it impacts our defense. You know, something as simple as a guard drives to the basket and lays the ball in, suddenly we have an unbalanced floor. The other thing, the overlay on that, in my mind, is just our communication. And that's something that I think is a challenge, generally, to get guys to get out of themselves. Part of it is knowing what to say. So I would say that relationship on both sides of the ball and how communication really affects your level."