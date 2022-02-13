Hawks at Celtics: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics Game Day Information
The Celtics (32-25) host the Hawks (26-29)
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are fighting for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics
Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM EST
Location: TD Garden
How to Watch
National Broadcast: ABC
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Celtics Listen: Celtics Radio Network
Odds
Spread: BOS - 7.5
Moneyline: ATL +240, BOS -300
Total O/U: 221.5
