Hawks at Celtics: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are fighting for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM EST

Location: TD Garden

How to Watch

National Broadcast: ABC

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Celtics Listen: Celtics Radio Network

Odds

Spread: BOS - 7.5

Moneyline: ATL +240, BOS -300

Total O/U: 221.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Five Ugly Plays from Hawks Loss to Spurs

Hawks General Manager Discusses Trade Deadline Inaction