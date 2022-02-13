Hawks at Celtics Preview: Super Sunday

Preview

While the Atlanta Hawks stood pat at the trade deadline, the Boston Celtics (as well as most playoff teams) got better through last-minute deals. The Celtics have won seven-straight games and are the hottest team in the NBA. New addition Derrick White is already fitting in seamlessly.

Before adding a premier perimeter defender, the Celtics were the second-best defensive and rebounding team in the NBA. It's safe to assume they finally have found their identity after years of soul-searching. The Celtics still play at one of the slowest paces in the league and have a congested half-court offense. However, the entire league knows that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can explode on any night.

The Hawks have faced the Celtics twice this season and won both games. It's one of the few teams the Hawks have the series edge over, but the Celtics could still force a tie by winning today and March 1 (both games in Boston).

Let's talk about the Hawks. On Friday, General Manager Travis Schlenk gave a ringing endorsement of the roster, head coach Nate McMillan unveiled the team's new mantra 'Win The Race,' and the team got promptly run off their home floor by a shorthanded San Antonio Spurs.

Fans keep waiting for this team to flip the switch like last year, but this isn't last year's squad. Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill are gone, Lou Williams is semi-retired, and the role players are highly inconsistent. After 55 games last season, the Hawks were 30-25 and had already righted the ship. This team is 26-29 and has had their mental and emotional wellness questioned by their head coach.

But I don't like being pessimistic. The Hawks have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule, and they have the best point guard the Eastern Conference has seen since prime Allen Iverson. Trae Young averages 27.6 points and 9.4 assists per game. No player in the NBA is top-five in both categories.

Injury Report

The Celtics are enjoying good health. Only Daniel Theis (recently traded) is questionable for today's game. The Hawks injury report lists Delon Wright (left hip flexor) and Trae Young (right hip discomfort) as probable. Additionally, John Collins (right foot strain) is out.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 7.5-point favorites with the over/under at 221.5. Some decisions in life are difficult, but this isn't one of them. The Celtics should win with ease today.

As always, I'll be live-tweeting the game and back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

