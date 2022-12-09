Preview for the game between the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) and the Brooklyn Nets (14-12).

So much in the NBA can change in a month. In early November, the Atlanta Hawks thrived while the Brooklyn Nets were embroiled in multiple controversies. Fast forward a few weeks, and Atlanta is imploding as Brooklyn has won seven of their last ten games.

It is easy to diagnose the problem with Atlanta. The roster got bit by the injury bug, and Trae Young remains mired in the worst shooting slump of his career. Conversely, Kyrie Irving rejoined Kevin Durant, who was already playing at a high level, to buoy Brooklyn when the organization needed it most.

Atlanta is reeling from a blowout loss on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. After Dejounte Murray exited with an ankle injury, the load was too great for Young - who missed practice yesterday but is not listed on the injury report today.

It should be no surprise that Brooklyn enters Friday night's game as a heavy favorite. But that doesn't mean this game can be written off. Last Friday night, the day of the dramatic practice dispute, an even more short-handed Hawks team upset the Denver Nuggets.

Injury Report

Brooklyn's injury report lists Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) as out for tonight's game.

Atlanta's injury report lists Trent Forrest (concussion protocol), and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) are questionable. In addition, John Collins (left ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) are out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+7)

Over/Under Point Total: 228

Money Line: Hawks (+225) Nets (-275)

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Barclays Center

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Brooklyn Nets will wear their Statement Association uniforms (black).

