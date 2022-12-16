Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have had an underwhelming season so far. Currently, Atlanta sits at ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 14-15 record - a far cry from where the team envisioned themselves after trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Atlanta's season has been marred by injuries, inconsistent play, and a seemingly never-ending shooting slump from Trae Young, resulting in several unexpected losses. The situation worsened when Clint Capela (the unsung hero of the season) strained his right calf during Wednesday night's blowout loss in Orlando.

Atlanta is not the only team from the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament to take regress this season. The Charlotte Hornets are 7-21, with the worst record in the NBA. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is back on the court after ankle injuries, but the outlook remains bleak in the Queen City.

Last year, these two teams had juggernaut offenses that could play with anyone. However, tonight's game will largely be determined by which team can engineer enough offense to steal a win. The good news is that one of these two divisional rivals has to snap their losing streak.

Injury Report

Charlotte's injury report lists Gordon Hayward (shoulder) as questionable. Additionally, Mark Williams (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle), and Cody Martin (knee) are out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Clint Capela (right calf strain), John Collins (left ankle sprain), and Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) are out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 237.5

Money Line: Hawks (+120) Magic (-143)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Charlotte Hornets will wear their City Edition uniforms (black).