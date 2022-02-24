Hawks at Bulls Preview: Hawks Fly into Windy City

Preview

Welcome back! It's been eight days since the Hawks last played. They took a two-game winning streak into the All-Star break, and they must keep their foot on the gas.

Currently, they are tied for the 9th spot in the Eastern Conference. A date with the play-in tournament seems like a near-foregone conclusion at this point. To meet or exceed that expectation, the Hawks must continue winning at a high rate.

Starting tonight in Chicago, the Hawks have a test of five straight opponents that will test their medal and set the tone for the final playoff push. Trae Young is an All-NBA candidate and has single-handedly dragged this roster through 70% of the regular season. Now it's his teammates' turn to play with the same level of consistency.

Speaking of consistency, the Bulls have been phenomenal this season. A productive offseason set them up as a fringe championship contender. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are the main reasons for the Bulls offensive rating elevating from 21st to 4th this season. Almost half of the team's 112 points per game come from DeRozan and LaVine, who average 28.1 points and 24.6 points per game, respectively.

Despite being second in the Eastern Conference, there is cause for concern in Chicago. The team was bitten by the injury bug in February and are without Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. The two former Lakers facilitate on offense and, more importantly, help reinforce the Bulls perimeter defense.

The Bulls played the Hawks twice this season (December 27 and December 29) and won both games by double digits. The Hawks have an opportunity over the next week to tie the season series. As always, their success will depend on their defense and energy.

Injury Report

The Bulls are still without Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist), and Patrick Williams (wrist). Meanwhile, the Hawks injury report lists John Collins (right foot strain) as doubtful. Gorgui Dieng (personal reasons) is not with the team.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Bulls as 4.5-point favorites, and the over/under is at 235.5. Even without John Collins, I think the Hawks will beat the spread tonight. Not only does this team play to the level of their competition, but they know it's time to flip the switch for the post-season.

As always, I will be live-tweeting the game and back here later tonight for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

