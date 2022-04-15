Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Cavaliers host the Hawks in the Play-In Tournament Finals.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers host the Hawks in the Play-In Tournament Finals.

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Playoffs, while the loser is done for the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and center Clint Capela (15) box out Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks won three of the four games against the Cavaliers this season.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage

Odds

Spread: ATL -2.5

Moneyline: ATL -133, CLE +110

Total O/U: 222.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Trae Young Roasts Skip Bayless on Twitter

Trae Young's New Shoes Show Love to Dogs

Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young

Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hawks vs. Cavaliers

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Trae Young Hilariously Responds to Skip Bayless on Twitter

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American recording artist Jay-Z watches the game during the first half between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.
Culture

Jay-Z, Quavo, Other Celebrities Attend Hawks Game

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball from the floor to forward De'Andre Hunter (12) behind Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

New Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorway Honors Dogs

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) at the end of the game at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Hornets

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) after scoring a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Charlotte Hornets 132-103

By Pat BensonApr 13, 2022