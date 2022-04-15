Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Playoffs, while the loser is done for the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Friday, April 15, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
How to Watch
National Broadcast: ESPN
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage
Odds
Spread: ATL -2.5
Moneyline: ATL -133, CLE +110
Total O/U: 222.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
