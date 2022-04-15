Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Playoffs, while the loser is done for the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

The Hawks won three of the four games against the Cavaliers this season. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage

Odds

Spread: ATL -2.5

Moneyline: ATL -133, CLE +110

Total O/U: 222.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

