Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Scouting Report

Last March, the Atlanta Hawks dropped two road games to the tanking Detroit Pistons. The painful losses highlighted the inconsistency that plagued the team throughout the 2021-22 season.

On Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets blew out the Hawks, despite being 10-point underdogs. Head coach Nate McMillan told the media, "We didn't play ******* defense."

Now at the onset of a five-game road trip, it is only fitting the Hawks face the Pistons in back-to-back games on the road. The Hawks are 2-1 and can reset the narrative with a strong showing tonight and Friday against the Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are 1-3 and in complete rebuild mode. But that doesn't mean the squad isn't talented. Although still very young, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are capable of applying pressure to the Hawks' perimeter defense which showed cracks on Sunday.

The Pistons played last night, so we have not yet received an official injury report. However, Alec Burks (foot) and Marvin Bagley (knee) were both out against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The Hawks' injury report lists Justin Holiday (non-Covid illness) as questionable. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee) remains out.

Spread: Hawks (-7.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 229.5

Money Line: Hawks (-300) Magic (+240)

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Detroit Pistons will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black).

