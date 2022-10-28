Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Game Day Preview

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Scouting Report

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Scouting Report

Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (3-1) and Detroit Pistons (1-4).
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Preview

Wednesday night was not always pretty for the Atlanta Hawks, but they were able to secure the win against the Detroit Pistons. It was the Hawks first victory in Detroit since October 2019.

The two teams are running it back in Little Caesar's Arena tonight. One of the biggest variables in the game will be the Hawks' defense. In the first two games, they looked like a team with a new defensive identity. Over the last two games, they resembled last year's team.

Part of the reason why the Hawks' defense struggled was because of the hot shooting from Bojan Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham. Bogdanovic and Cunningham combined for 59 points.

Of course, Hawks point guard Trae Young scored a season-high 35 points. But he did it on 1-7 3PT shooting. Young has struggled from outside this season, shooting 22.9% from deep. However, it is only a matter of time before Young snaps out of the cold streak.

Injury Report

The Pistons' injury report lists Jaden Ivey (illness) as questionable. In addition, Alec Burks (right foot) and Marvin Bagley III (right knee) are out.

The Hawks are enjoying relatively good health. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee) remains out, but every other player is good to go in tonight's game.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-6.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 227.5

Money Line: Hawks (-250) Pistons (+205)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Detroit Pistons will wear their Classic Edition uniforms (teal).

Recommended For You

Hawks Hosting 'Divine 9 Night'

Trae Young, Body Armor Giving Away Squirt Bottles

Interview: Mike Bibby on Business of Basketball

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham drives to the basket on Hawks center Clint Capela.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Game Day Preview

By Pat Benson
Promo for game between Hawks and Pelicans.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Announce First 'Divine 9 Night'

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray defends against Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
News

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Detroit Pistons

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles past Pistons guard Killian Hayes.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113

By Pat Benson
John Collins dunks over Detroit Pistons defnders.
News

Four Keys to Atlanta Hawks Defeating Detroit Pistons

By Pat Benson
De'Andre Hunter passes the ball around Detroit Pistons defenders.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Trae Young's face on a bottle.
News

Trae Young & Body Armor Giving Away Free Squirt Bottles

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks presenting check to Blaze Sports.
News

Atlanta Hawks Foundation Provides Support to Wheelchair Basketball Program

By Pat Benson