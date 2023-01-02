Scouting report, injuries, odds, and television listings for the game between Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.

Preview

The Golden State Warriors got off to an inauspicious start to the season. The infamous sucker punch in practice was followed by the reigning champs losing their first eight road games, and the situation worsened when Stephen Curry went down with a shoulder injury in December.

However, Golden State has won four consecutive games thanks to the play of Jordan Poole and their veteran cast. But tonight could create more challenges for Golden State as they are without six players (injury report below). Can they recreate their fast-paced egalitarian offense with so many absences?

Meanwhile, Atlanta is sailing through choppy waters as well. Yesterday, we detailed the problems facing the organization in 2023. Atlanta has lost three consecutive games and needs a strong showing in the first leg of their five-game west coast road trip.

Tonight's game in the Chase Center will hinge on the play of Atlanta's backcourt. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray should look a lot better when not having to account for Curry and Andrew Wiggins constantly.

Injury Report

Golden State's injury report lists Stephen Curry(shoulder), Andre Iguodala (hip), Andrew Wiggins (illness), Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), and JaMychal Green (lower leg) as out.

Atlanta's injury report lists De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) as questionable, and Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+1.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 237.5

Money Line: Hawks (+100) Warriors (-118)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Chase Center

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: NBA TV

