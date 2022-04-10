It's hard to believe, but we've made it to the finish line. Despite the lofty expectations prior to the season, the Hawks enter their final regular season game in need of help. The Play-In Tournament teams are locked in, but the Hawks can finish no higher than the 8-seed.

Just to get that opportunity for a road game, the Hawks must win, and the Cavaliers must lose to the Bucks today. But the Bucks have already secured their 2-seed and will rest several key players today. The silver lining is that if the Hawks win, they finish no lower than the 9-seed and host the first Play-In game before going on the road for a do-or-die matchup.

However, let's not get ahead of ourselves. Today's opponent, the Rockets, have the worst record in the league and riding a six-game losing streak. The rebuilding team has already solidified its draft lottery odds, so they would love to go out on a high note with a win in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 15-25 on the road this season. That's the worst road record for any postseason team in the league. To make matters worse, they often play to the level of their competition. Today's game is far from a layup.