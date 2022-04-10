Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets Game Day Preview

The Rockets (20-61) host the Hawks (42-39).

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks at Rockets Scouting Report

Preview

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is helped up by forward Cam Reddish (22) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) after being fouled against the Houston Rockets during the first half at State Farm Arena.

It's hard to believe, but we've made it to the finish line. Despite the lofty expectations prior to the season, the Hawks enter their final regular season game in need of help. The Play-In Tournament teams are locked in, but the Hawks can finish no higher than the 8-seed.

Just to get that opportunity for a road game, the Hawks must win, and the Cavaliers must lose to the Bucks today. But the Bucks have already secured their 2-seed and will rest several key players today. The silver lining is that if the Hawks win, they finish no lower than the 9-seed and host the first Play-In game before going on the road for a do-or-die matchup. 

However, let's not get ahead of ourselves. Today's opponent, the Rockets, have the worst record in the league and riding a six-game losing streak. The rebuilding team has already solidified its draft lottery odds, so they would love to go out on a high note with a win in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 15-25 on the road this season. That's the worst road record for any postseason team in the league. To make matters worse, they often play to the level of their competition. Today's game is far from a layup.

Injury Report

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

The Rockets injury report lists Jalen Green (illness) as questionable. Dennis Schroeder (shoulder), Eric Gordon (groin/rest), Christian Wood (hamstring), and John Wall (away from team) are all out.

The Hawks injury report lists Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) as probable. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is doubtful. Lastly, John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. 

Odds

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on December 13, 2021.

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 10.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 238.5 points. It's a must-win for the Hawks, so I fully expect them to win the game. But covering the spread is a different story.

According to Team Rankings, the Hawks are 22nd in the league against the spread. That's an improvement from when they were dead last month, but it still does not inspire much confidence.

Television, Streaming

The NBA 75th Anniversary logo on a backboard at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Rockets Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

IMG_2165

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Heat wear their Icon Edition (red) uniforms.

