Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets: Watch, Stream, Radio, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Rockets (20-61) host the Hawks (42-39).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Houston Rockets. This game features some exciting young players. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Location: Toyota Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Rockets Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Rockets Listen: SportsTalk 790 AM

Odds

Spread: ATL -11.5

Moneyline: ATL -699, HOU +500

Total O/U: 238.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

