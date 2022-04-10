Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets: Watch, Stream, Radio, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
The Rockets (20-61) host the Hawks (42-39).
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Houston Rockets. This game features some exciting young players. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets
Date: Sunday, April 10, 2021
Time: 3:30 PM EST
Location: Toyota Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Rockets Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Rockets Listen: SportsTalk 790 AM
Odds
Spread: ATL -11.5
Moneyline: ATL -699, HOU +500
Total O/U: 238.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Snakes, Waffles, Hidden Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta