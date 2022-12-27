Scouting report, injuries, odds, and television listings for the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers game.

Preview

The NBA regular season is over 40% completed, and it is no longer possible to write off some results as outliers. One of the bigger surprises of the season has been the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana is 17-17 and well within the playoff picture. Third-year point guard Tyrese Haliburton has even made a case for an All-Star Game appearance, thanks to his 20/10 average, highlighted by a few game-winning shots.

While the vibes are good in Indiana, pressure is mounting in Atlanta. A 17-16 record belies the amount of drama bubbling under the surface, which has sometimes erupted and garnered national attention.

The good news for Hawks fans is that Trae Young has snapped out of his early-season shooting slump. Additionally, the pairing of Young with Dejounte Murray has proven effective.

Now Atlanta must find a way to make it work and play complete games. The team has a penchant for blowing double-digit leads in the second half. If they don't make up lost ground soon, general manager Landry Fields might be forced to shake up the roster at the trade deadline.

Injury Report

Indiana's injury report lists Kendall Bree (right knee) and Daniel Theis (right knee) as out for tonight's game.

Atlanta's injury report lists De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) and Vit Krejci (left ankle sprain) as questionable. In addition, Clint Capela (right calf strain) and Jarrett Culver (non-COVID illness) are out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-1.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 236

Money Line: Hawks (-118) Pacers (+100)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Indiana Pacers will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (navy).