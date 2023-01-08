Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (18-21) and the Los Angeles Clippers (21-20).

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks annual west coast road trip to kick off the new year has not been a pleasant voyage. They have lost five of their last six games, but a win against the Sacramento Kings and potentially a victory in Los Angeles tonight could help correct course.

Like Atlanta, the Los Angeles Clippers are off to a rough start in 2023. The veteran-laden team has dropped five straight games and plunged in the Western Conference standings.

So far this season, Los Angeles has proven to be one of the best defensive teams in the NBA (especially with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) in the lineup. However, the team's slow pace worsens their bottom-three offensive rating.

While Atlanta plays at a much faster tempo, their offense is only slightly better than their opponents tonight. But with Clint Capela missing his tenth out of 11 straight games, Los Angeles should dominate the short-handed Hawks.

Injury Report

Los Angeles' injury report lists Paul George (hamstring), Nicolas Batum (ankle), and Luke Kennard (illness) as questionable.

Atlanta's injury report lists Clint Capela (right calf strain) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+3.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 233.5

Money Line: Hawks (+138) Clippers (-163)

Television, Streaming, & Radio

Location: Crypto.com Arena

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Los Angeles Clippers will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).