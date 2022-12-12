Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) at Memphis Grizzlies (17-9).

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks were able to stop the bleeding last night thanks to a buzzer-beating win in overtime over the Chicago Bulls. Shortly after the celebrations ended, the team flew west for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a slow start, Memphis has won seven of their last eight games and shows no signs of slowing down. Memphis has the seventh-best net rating in the league thanks to their well-balanced attack punctuated by the acrobatic play of Ja Morant.

Speaking of Morant, one of the prevailing storylines heading into the matchup is his showdown with fellow All-NBA guard Trae Young. Last year, the two players barely saw each other due to untimely injuries. Let's just hope Morant's thigh (injury report below) and Young are ready to go tonight.

Atlanta is a heavy underdog tonight and without two starters (more below). It is far from a must-win game for the Hawks, but it would help bolster the team's rattled confidence.

Injury Report

Memphis' injury report lists Ja Morant (thigh), Steven Adams (ankle), and Jake LaRavia (foot) are questionable. Additionally, Desmond Bane (toe) and Danny Green (knee) have been ruled out.

Atlanta's injury report has not yet been released. However, it is safe to assume Dejounte Murray (ankle) and John Collins (ankle) will miss tonight's game.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+6.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 227.5

Money Line: Hawks (+225) Grizzlies (-275)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: FedEx Forum

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Memphis Grizzlies will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).