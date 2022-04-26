After 4 preseason games, 82 regular season games, 2 Play-In games, and 4 Playoff games, the question remains the same - which Atlanta Hawks team are we getting tonight? Will they be gritty and determined or passive and withdrawn?

Throughout the series, the Miami Heat have added insult to injury by bullying their Southeastern Division rival every step of the way. John Collins and Clint Capela are both far from 100% healthy. Even worse, Trae Young is having the most challenging stretch of games since his rookie season.

With a 3-1 series lead and Game Five being played in Miami, the 1-seed Heat are poised to finish off this series before playing the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers/Toronto Raptors series.

The Hawks have no answers for Jimmy Butler and his supporting cast of shooters. Nothing short of three consecutive masterclasses from Trae Young will help get the Hawks out of this jam. But then again, they have made a living out of proving naysayers wrong. Maybe there is still reason to believe.