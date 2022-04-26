Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Five Preview
Preview
After 4 preseason games, 82 regular season games, 2 Play-In games, and 4 Playoff games, the question remains the same - which Atlanta Hawks team are we getting tonight? Will they be gritty and determined or passive and withdrawn?
Throughout the series, the Miami Heat have added insult to injury by bullying their Southeastern Division rival every step of the way. John Collins and Clint Capela are both far from 100% healthy. Even worse, Trae Young is having the most challenging stretch of games since his rookie season.
With a 3-1 series lead and Game Five being played in Miami, the 1-seed Heat are poised to finish off this series before playing the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers/Toronto Raptors series.
The Hawks have no answers for Jimmy Butler and his supporting cast of shooters. Nothing short of three consecutive masterclasses from Trae Young will help get the Hawks out of this jam. But then again, they have made a living out of proving naysayers wrong. Maybe there is still reason to believe.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Heat as 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is at 217.5 points. It's hard to argue with this line. Not only have the Hawks struggled in this series, but they are pitiful on the road this season. They have been 6-20 as road underdogs (including the postseason).
Injuries
The Heat list Gabe Vincent (toe) as probable. P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) as questionable. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out.
The Hawks list Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) as questionable. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) remains out.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms, while the Heat wear their Association Edition (red) uniforms.
Television, Streaming
Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun
National Broadcast: NBA TV
