Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Five Preview

Miami leads the series 3-1.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Preview

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

After 4 preseason games, 82 regular season games, 2 Play-In games, and 4 Playoff games, the question remains the same - which Atlanta Hawks team are we getting tonight? Will they be gritty and determined or passive and withdrawn? 

Throughout the series, the Miami Heat have added insult to injury by bullying their Southeastern Division rival every step of the way. John Collins and Clint Capela are both far from 100% healthy. Even worse, Trae Young is having the most challenging stretch of games since his rookie season.

With a 3-1 series lead and Game Five being played in Miami, the 1-seed Heat are poised to finish off this series before playing the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers/Toronto Raptors series. 

The Hawks have no answers for Jimmy Butler and his supporting cast of shooters. Nothing short of three consecutive masterclasses from Trae Young will help get the Hawks out of this jam. But then again, they have made a living out of proving naysayers wrong. Maybe there is still reason to believe.

Odds

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Heat as 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is at 217.5 points. It's hard to argue with this line. Not only have the Hawks struggled in this series, but they are pitiful on the road this season. They have been 6-20 as road underdogs (including the postseason).

Injuries

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) talks to guard Gabe Vincent (2) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

The Heat list Gabe Vincent (toe) as probable. P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) as questionable. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out.

The Hawks list Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) as questionable. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) remains out.

Uniforms

Uniforms worn by the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms, while the Heat wear their Association Edition (red) uniforms.

Television, Streaming

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts before being interviewed after the Hawks defeated the Miami Heat in game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
