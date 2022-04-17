Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game One Preview

The series is tied 0-0.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Wake up, friends. It's officially time for the Atlanta Hawks to start another Playoff run. It's an early start-time versus a familiar foe. Below is everything you need to know about today's postseason matchup.

Gameday Scouting Report

Preview

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first half at FTX Arena.

Way back in October, I wrote that Hawks fans should familiarize themselves with the Miami Heat. The two teams were scheduled to play twice in the preseason, four times in the regular season, and would likely play 4+ games in the postseason. Well, here we are.

Miami took three of the four contests during the regular season, which was punctuated when the State Farm Arena crowd began chanting for the Heat during the waning moments of the 115-91 blowout loss on January 12.

Fast forward to Easter Sunday, and the Hawks have survived the Play-In Tournament (the NBA equivalent of Squid Game). There is very little rest for the 8-seed, as they must follow up the emotional comeback win in Cleveland with another fight against the well-rested Heat.

As always, so much of this game will come down to the Hawks' ability to defend. They sacrificed 112.4 points per game during the regular season, and even worse, the Heat averaged 115.5 points per game in their four contests. I'm never worried about the Hawks' offensive production; this game and series will be a referendum on their defensive capabilities.

Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shows emotion on the court against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.

The Heat injury report lists Gabe Vincent (toe) is listed as probable. P.J. Tucker (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), and Haywood Highsmith (hip) are all questionable.

The Hawks injury report John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) as questionable, although yesterday it was reported that he would attempt to play. Meanwhile, Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) and Lou Williams (low back discomfort) are out.

Odds

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) puts up a shot against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Heat as 6.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 219.5 points. I think most people are in agreement that the Hawks are unlikely to win Game One due to fatigue and injuries. However, if I've learned one thing from covering this team, it's to expect the unexpected.

Television, Stream

Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) fight for the ball on the court during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

Uniforms worn by Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on April 17, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Heat wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.

