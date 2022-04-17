Way back in October, I wrote that Hawks fans should familiarize themselves with the Miami Heat. The two teams were scheduled to play twice in the preseason, four times in the regular season, and would likely play 4+ games in the postseason. Well, here we are.

Miami took three of the four contests during the regular season, which was punctuated when the State Farm Arena crowd began chanting for the Heat during the waning moments of the 115-91 blowout loss on January 12.

Fast forward to Easter Sunday, and the Hawks have survived the Play-In Tournament (the NBA equivalent of Squid Game). There is very little rest for the 8-seed, as they must follow up the emotional comeback win in Cleveland with another fight against the well-rested Heat.

As always, so much of this game will come down to the Hawks' ability to defend. They sacrificed 112.4 points per game during the regular season, and even worse, the Heat averaged 115.5 points per game in their four contests. I'm never worried about the Hawks' offensive production; this game and series will be a referendum on their defensive capabilities.