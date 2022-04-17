Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game One: TV, Stream, Odds, Radio

The series is tied 0-0.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the first game of the Playoffs, and if that doesn't elevate your blood pressure to unhealthy levels, then nothing will. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Date: Friday, April 17, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) fight for the ball on the court during the second half at State Farm Arena.

These two teams played twice in the preseason, and four times in the regular season.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -6.5

Moneyline: ATL +240, MIA -300

Total O/U: 228.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

