Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game One: TV, Stream, Odds, Radio
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the first game of the Playoffs, and if that doesn't elevate your blood pressure to unhealthy levels, then nothing will. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Date: Friday, April 17, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Location: FTX Arena
How to Watch
Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun
National Broadcast: TNT
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game
Heat Listen: Miami Heat App
Odds
Spread: MIA -6.5
Moneyline: ATL +240, MIA -300
Total O/U: 228.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
