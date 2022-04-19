Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Two: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the second game of the series and is sure to be a great matchup. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) has a few words for the officials during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.

Trae Young was held to a season-low 8 points in Game One.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -7.5

Moneyline: ATL +260, MIA -333

Total O/U: 218.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

