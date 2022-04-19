Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the second game of the series and is sure to be a great matchup. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Trae Young was held to a season-low 8 points in Game One. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -7.5

Moneyline: ATL +260, MIA -333

Total O/U: 218.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

