TV, Stream, Listen, & Odds for Hawks vs. Heat Game 5

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the fifth game of the series and is sure to be a great matchup. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Trae Young has struggled in this series. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -7.5

Moneyline: ATL +260, MIA -333

Total O/U: 217.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

