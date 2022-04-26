TV, Stream, Listen, & Odds for Hawks vs. Heat Game 5

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds
Miami leads the series 3-1.
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the fifth game of the series and is sure to be a great matchup. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: FTX Arena
How to Watch
Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun
National Broadcast: NBA TV
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game
Heat Listen: Miami Heat App
Odds
Spread: MIA -7.5
Moneyline: ATL +260, MIA -333
Total O/U: 217.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
