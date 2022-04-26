TV, Stream, Listen, & Odds for Hawks vs. Heat Game 5

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

Miami leads the series 3-1.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the fifth game of the series and is sure to be a great matchup. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young has struggled in this series.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -7.5

Moneyline: ATL +260, MIA -333

Total O/U: 217.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

