Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks pivotal matchup against the Miami Heat. There are several intriguing storylines following both of these teams as they prepare for the postseason. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Date: Friday, April 8, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: FTX Arena
How to Watch
Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game
Heat Listen: Miami Heat App
Odds
Spread: MIA -1.5
Moneyline: ATL +100, MIA -118
Total O/U: 228.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
