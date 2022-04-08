Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks pivotal matchup against the Miami Heat. There are several intriguing storylines following both of these teams as they prepare for the postseason. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Date: Friday, April 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +100, MIA -118

Total O/U: 228.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

