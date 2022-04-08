Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Heat (52-28) host the Hawks (42-48).

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks pivotal matchup against the Miami Heat. There are several intriguing storylines following both of these teams as they prepare for the postseason. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Date: Friday, April 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles the ball around Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter of the game at FTX Arena.

Trae Young chases down Kyle Lowry.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +100, MIA -118

Total O/U: 228.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

