Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Tonight the basketball world is treated to a matchup between the two best Eastern Conference teams. The Milwaukee Bucks (4-0) host the Atlanta Hawks (4-1). The teams are more than familiar with each other after playing two preseason games in Abu Dhabi.

As always, this game will come down to defense. The Bucks have the best defensive rating in the league, while the Hawks have been inconsistent on that end of the floor.

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. However, the Hawks did not arrive in Milwaukee until early Saturday morning. The silver lining is they put away the Pistons early last night, which gave head coach Nate McMillan a chance to rest his key rotation.

This game is the first true test of the regular season for the Hawks. So far, they have faced three future lottery teams with a combined record of 4-13. Tonight's game will serve as an excellent early-season exam for the Hawks.

Injury Report

The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton (wrist), Pat Connaughton (calf), and Joe Ingles (knee) are out of tonight's game.

The Hawks played last night, so we are still awaiting an official injury report. However, we do know that Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee) remains out. On last night's broadcast, Bogdanovic said he had just started playing one-on-one.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+5.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 228.5

Money Line: Hawks (+165) Bucks (-200)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Fiserv Forum

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream:

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black).

