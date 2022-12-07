Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (13-11) and the New York Knicks (11-13).

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have spent much of the last week fighting each other. Now, the team gets a much-needed opportunity to battle a familiar foe - the New York Knicks. The rivalry between Hawks point guard Trae Young and the Big Apple is well-documented.

However, this time Young enters Madison Square Garden on unsure footing. The All-NBA point guard is mired in the worst shooting slump of his career. Knicks fans undoubtedly pounce if Young falters on the world's biggest basketball stage.

To further complicate matters, Atlanta is dealing with injuries (more on that below) and a lack of depth. Their roster was constructed to avoid the luxury tax, and the ramifications of such short-sighted team building are playing out as expected.

New York is not doing much better. They are ninth in the Eastern Conference and last in three-point shooting (one of the few teams that shoot worst from outside than Atlanta).

But Julius Randle and RJ Barrett might be able to feast on Atlanta's depleted roster. New York is slightly favored to win (odds are below), and a loss tonight would further fan the flames that are quickly enveloping the Hawks' locker room.

Injury Report

We are still awaiting New York's injury report. However, Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) and Trevor Keels (groin) missed their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Atlanta's injury report lists John Collins (left ankle sprain), Trent Forrest (concussion protocol), and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+1.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 232.5

Money Line: Hawks (+105) Knicks (-125)

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Madison Square Garden

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: ESPN

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The New York Knicks will wear their Statement Association uniforms (navy).

