Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks Preview

Preview

Tonight the New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks. But, more importantly, Knicks fans and Hawks point guard Trae Young face off once again in Madison Square Garden. The boisterous fanbase has embraced a very public hatred for Young ever since the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

After a disappointing season, the Knicks look much better through six games this year. They play at a faster pace and average the fifth-most points per game (117.8). They are at the top of the league in field goal attempts as well as makes and are near the middle of the pack in outside shooting.

While the Knicks appear to have found their identity, the Hawks are struggling on offense. As we discussed in our October report card, the team has an unhealthy shot diet. The Hawks are last in three-point attempts and are near the top of the league in inefficient midrange shots.

Much to the chagrin of Hawks fans, last year's problems still plague the team. The Hawks are 24th in defensive rating and lack consistency on a nightly basis. On paper, the Hawks are better than the Knicks. However, tonight's outcome will be determined by which Hawks team shows up to Madison Square Garden.

Injury Report

The Knicks' injury report lists Cam Reddish (non-Covid illness) as day-to-day and Quentin Grimes (foot) as out.

The Hawks' injury report lists Onyeka Okongwu (left shoulder soreness) as questionable. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee) remains out for the foreseeable future.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+2)

Over/Under Point Total: 231.5

Money Line: Hawks (+110) Knicks (-133)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Rado

Location: Madison Square Garden

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The New York Knicks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (navy).

Recommended For You

Hawks October Report Card

Five Scariest Moments in Hawks History