Hawks at Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic. Both teams have underperformed this season, and are looking to pick up a win before the All-Star break. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic
Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Amway Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game
Odds
Spread: Hawks -5.5
Moneyline: ATL -250, ORL +205
Total O/U: 227.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
