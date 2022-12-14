Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) and the Orlando Magic (8-20).

Preview

The Orlando Magic are at least a few years away from contending for the playoffs. Despite being early in a rebuild, the young squad is still talented enough to upset any team, especially the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks.

Orlando is riding a three-game winning streak thanks to the emergence of rookie Paolo Banchero and sophomore Franz Wagner. The two young future stars combine for roughly 42 points per game, most of which come in the paint.

Even though Atlanta has had Orlando's number in recent memory, their starting five has been depleted by injuries. To make matters more challenging, Atlanta still hasn't found itself on offense. The once prolific outside shooting team now ranks next to last in three-point percentage.

Neither team will be at full strength tonight. But for Atlanta, a team that fancies itself a contender, they cannot afford to fall under .500 at this point in the season.

Injury Report

Orlando's injury report lists Jalen Suggs (ankle), Garry Harris (hamstring), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Chuma Okeke (knee), and Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Trae Young (low back tightness) as questionable. Additionally, John Collins (ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (ankle sprain) are out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 225.5

Money Line: Hawks (-143) Magic (+120)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Amway Center

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Orlando Magic will wear their City Edition uniforms (black).