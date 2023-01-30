Complete preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) and Portland Trail Blazers (23-26).

Preview

On the surface, tonight's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers looks like a matchup between two middling teams. However, there is a lot on the line in tonight's nationally-televised matchup.

Atlanta has a .500 record and is eighth in the Eastern Conference, while Portland's sub-.500 record puts them at 12th in the Western Conference. Both teams need a win to improve their postseason outlook.

Even better, there is no love lost between these two teams. Last year, they split the season series, while Trae Young tallied 56 and 46 points, respectively, in each game. Now factor in Damian Lillard, who hasn't played Atlanta since May 2021 and is coming off the most efficient 60-point game in the history of the NBA.

With Lillard at the helm, Portland has the seventh-best offensive rating in the league and is top ten in every outside shooting metric. Meanwhile, Atlanta has lost three of their last four games and is 23rd in net rating.

Atlanta cannot afford to overlook any opponent during their grueling five-game west coast road trip. The team does not arrive home until February 8 - just one day before the trade deadline. Tonight's game has serious postseason and trade deadline implications.

Injury Report

Portland's injury report lists Jusuf Nurkic (calf soreness) and Josh Hart (hamstring tightness) as questionable. Additionally, Justice Winslow (ankle sprain) is out for tonight's game.

Atlanta's injury report lists Trae Young (ankle soreness) as questionable.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 236.5

Money Line: Hawks (+115) Trail Blazers (-138)

Television, Streaming, & Radio

Location: Moda Center

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: NBA TV

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Portland Trail Blazers will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (black).