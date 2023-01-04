Scouting report for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings.

Preview

The second stop of the Atlanta Hawks' west coast road trip leads them to the Golden 1 Center to play the Sacramento Kings - a completely opposite team. Sacramento has one of the top offenses in the league, they are overachieving, and fans are buying into the upstart squad.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is one of the worst offenses in the league, the front office is in turmoil, and the fans are quitting. The only connection these two squads share is Kevin Huerter, the former Hawks first-round pick whose trade symbolizes all that is wrong with Atlanta's ownership.

Atlanta defeated Sacramento in Huerter's emotional return to State Farm Arena on November 23. Since then, Sacramento has played just over .500 ball, and Atlanta has lost nine of 15 games.

Atlanta's double-overtime loss to Golden State on Monday and Sacramento's narrow victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday highlight the opposite direction the two teams are traveling in. A fifth straight loss could be what convinces Hawks coach Nate McMillan to resign.

Injury Report

Sacramento's injury report is clean at this time.

Atlanta's injury report lists Clint Capela (calf strain) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+1.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 245.5

Money Line: Hawks (+100) Kings (-118)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Golden 1 Center

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Sacramento Kings will wear their City Edition uniforms (grey).