With four games remaining in the regular season, every win matters. While the Atlanta Hawks are not yet *technically* eliminated from the Playoffs, their goal is getting the best possible seed in the Play-In Tournament. Yesterday, I compared the Play-In Tournament to the night fight scene in Squid Game.

The Hawks have the opportunity to finish a daunting three-game stretch with their fourth consecutive win. However, the Toronto Raptors have had the Hawks' number this season, as they have won two of the three contests.

To further complicate matters, the Raptors are enjoying better health (more on that below) and finally have their fans back in the arena for the first time since Vince Carter still played in the NBA.

One thing the Raptors don't have is an answer for Trae Young. The soon-to-be All-NBA point guard (I'm speaking it into existence) averages 28.3 points and 9.6 assists per game. While the Hawks have underperformed this season, the leap and sustained progress by Young has been something to behold.