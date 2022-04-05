Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors Game Day Preview

The Raptors (45-33) host the Hawks (41-37).

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks at Raptors Preview

Scouting Report

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at State Farm Arena.

With four games remaining in the regular season, every win matters. While the Atlanta Hawks are not yet *technically* eliminated from the Playoffs, their goal is getting the best possible seed in the Play-In Tournament. Yesterday, I compared the Play-In Tournament to the night fight scene in Squid Game.

The Hawks have the opportunity to finish a daunting three-game stretch with their fourth consecutive win. However, the Toronto Raptors have had the Hawks' number this season, as they have won two of the three contests.

To further complicate matters, the Raptors are enjoying better health (more on that below) and finally have their fans back in the arena for the first time since Vince Carter still played in the NBA. 

One thing the Raptors don't have is an answer for Trae Young. The soon-to-be All-NBA point guard (I'm speaking it into existence) averages 28.3 points and 9.6 assists per game. While the Hawks have underperformed this season, the leap and sustained progress by Young has been something to behold.

Injury Report

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

The Raptors injury report lists OG Anunoby (thigh) as questionable and Yuta Watanabe (quadriceps) as out.

The Hawks injury report lists Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) as questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. However, yesterday we received good news on Collins.

Odds

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) grabs a rebound against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Raptors as 4-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 226.5 points. Both teams have won seven of their last ten games and desperately need a win. It's possible that the Hawks will run out of gas after two emotional victories against the Cavaliers and Nets, but I anticipate a very close game.

Uniforms

Uniforms worn by the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks on April 5, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Icon Edition (red) uniforms, while the Raptors wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.

Television, Streaming

Feb 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) and guard Dalano Banton (45) defend against Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

