Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors Game Day Preview
Scouting Report
With four games remaining in the regular season, every win matters. While the Atlanta Hawks are not yet *technically* eliminated from the Playoffs, their goal is getting the best possible seed in the Play-In Tournament. Yesterday, I compared the Play-In Tournament to the night fight scene in Squid Game.
The Hawks have the opportunity to finish a daunting three-game stretch with their fourth consecutive win. However, the Toronto Raptors have had the Hawks' number this season, as they have won two of the three contests.
To further complicate matters, the Raptors are enjoying better health (more on that below) and finally have their fans back in the arena for the first time since Vince Carter still played in the NBA.
One thing the Raptors don't have is an answer for Trae Young. The soon-to-be All-NBA point guard (I'm speaking it into existence) averages 28.3 points and 9.6 assists per game. While the Hawks have underperformed this season, the leap and sustained progress by Young has been something to behold.
Injury Report
The Raptors injury report lists OG Anunoby (thigh) as questionable and Yuta Watanabe (quadriceps) as out.
The Hawks injury report lists Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) as questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. However, yesterday we received good news on Collins.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Raptors as 4-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 226.5 points. Both teams have won seven of their last ten games and desperately need a win. It's possible that the Hawks will run out of gas after two emotional victories against the Cavaliers and Nets, but I anticipate a very close game.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Icon Edition (red) uniforms, while the Raptors wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.
Television, Streaming
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet
Live Stream:
