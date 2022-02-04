Hawks at Raptors Preview: Believe

Preview

These two teams just played on Monday night. Since the Raptors defeated the Hawks by six points in Atlanta, they have picked up wins in Toronto against the Heat and Bulls. Meanwhile, the Hawks knocked off the best team in the NBA, the Suns, last night.

With over 50 games behind us, the playoff picture is becoming clearer. The middle-class of the Eastern Conference is fighting tooth and nail to avoid the dreaded play-in games. If the season ended now, there is a strong possibility that the Hawks and Raptors would eventually face each other.

Luckily for both of these hot teams, there is still plenty of basketball to be played. And that's music to the ears of Trae Young. The Hawks point guard posted 43 points last night and further cemented his candidacy for the 2022 NBA MVP Award. No other player ranks in the top-five in both points and assists.

But what's different about the Hawks as of late is they are getting consistent production from players besides Young. Before MLK Day, the Hawks bench scored 33 points per game (21st in NBA). Post-MLK Day, the Hawks bench score 38.7 points per game (9th in NBA).

In addition to bolstering the already second-best offense in the league, the Hawks defense has improved dramatically. Pre-MLK Day, their defense rating was 113.8 (28th in NBA). Post-MLK Day, their defensive rating has improved to 108.6 (4th in NBA).

But to completely dig themselves out of the hole they created in the first half of the season, the Hawks must continue beating two out of every three opponents—even red-hot teams like the Raptors.

While the Raptors don't do anything too remarkable other than hitting the glass at a high rate, they have maximized the talent on their roster. Fred VanVleet squeezed into the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as a reserve thanks to his 21.5 points and 7.1 assists per game.

VanVleet pairs nicely with Pascal Siakam, who averages 21.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The big-little combo of 'FVV' and 'Spicy P' make it difficult for opposing defenses to be everywhere at once. And as Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby proved in the last matchup against the Hawks, they are more than capable of wreaking havoc on overstretched defenses.

Injury Report

The Raptors appear to be enjoying good health. Only Goran Dragic (personal) is listed as out for tonight's game at this time.

While we're still waiting on an official injury report from the Hawks, it's safe to say it will have a few players listed. Lou Williams (back spasms) missed last night's game. Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) was a game-time decision. Then everyone rightfully freaked out when John Collins ran off the court late with a shoulder injury.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Raptors as 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 216.5 points. I know the Hawks are banged up and operating on little sleep. Additionally, they are 3-6 against the spread when playing with no rest. But this team has had a new identity since mid-January. Plus, the Raptors won't be nearly as hot as from outside this game. I'm taking the Hawks in the upset.

As always, I'll be live-tweeting the game and will be back here with your post-game wrap-up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

