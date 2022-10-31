Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors Preview

Skip to main content
© John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (4-2) and Toronto Raptors (3-3).
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Preview

Tonight is game four of arguably the worst road trip on the Atlanta Hawks schedule. So far, they swept the Detroit Pistons and narrowly lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on a controversial foul call. On the flip side, the Toronto Raptors are wrapping up a week-long homestand. 

The matchup between the Hawks and Raptors will offer an interesting clash in styles. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan pushes his team to play with urgency while the Raptors play at the second-slowest pace in the league. Additionally, the Raptors have scored the second-fewest points per game (104.8).

While the Raptors work to regain their playoff form, tonight's game serves as another opportunity for the Hawks to establish their defensive identity. The Hawks defense has been average this season, which is still a marked improvement from last year.

Of course, all eyes will be on the Hawks' All-Star backcourt. Either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray has been on the floor at almost all times this season. Even better, they have proven capable of coexisting together. Tonight's game will be primarily decided by which team can impose its style of play.

Injury Report

Both teams are enjoying relatively good health. The Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr. (personal reasons). The Hawks backup shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee) remains out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+4.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 224.5

Money Line: Hawks (+155) Raptors (-188)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).

