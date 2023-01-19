Summary

Wednesday night's nationally televised game between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks did not disappoint. Atlanta defeated Dallas 130-122 to pick up their fourth consecutive victory.

Leading up to tonight's game, much of the media focus was centered on the matchup between Trae Young and Luka Donic. However, the contest ended up being a battle between Dejounte Murray and Donic. Both players scored 30 points in the high-scoring affair.

Atlanta jumped out to an early lead and did not fall behind until the third quarter. Hawks coach Nate McMillan kept a tight rotation for most of the game. Clint Capela remained in the sixth-man role; Bogdan Bogdanovic and AJ Griffin were the only other bench players to log meaningful minutes.

Atlanta shot an uncharacteristically-high 50% from deep. That is not bad, considering Bogdanovic was off, and Young was focused more on facilitating the offense. As expected, Atlanta outrebounded Dallas and scored more points in the paint.

Dallas attempted one more three-pointer than their season average, knocking down 16-42 attempts. However, the methodical team ran out of gas in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta improves to 23-22, while Dallas falls to 24-22 on the season. Atlanta has Thursday off before back-to-back home games against the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets on Friday and Saturday.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 30 PTS, 7 REB

John Collins - 19 PTS, 5 REB

Trae Young - 18 PTS, 12 REB

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic - 30 PTS, 8 AST

Christian Wood - 22 PTS, 9 REB

Spencer Dinwiddie - 20 PTS, 7 AST