Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113

Atlanta Hawks Beat Detroit Pistons 118-113
Summary
The Atlanta Hawks narrowly escaped Wednesday night with a 118-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was the Hawks first win in Detroit since October 24, 2019.
For the second consecutive game, the Hawks' defense didn't look good. The Pistons shot 46.2% from the field and 43.8% from deep. Bojan Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham pushed the game down to the wire. However, the young team allowed an eight-point second half lead to evaporate.
In addition to some timely stops, the Hawks emerged victorious thanks Trae Young's season-high 35-point performance. Even more impressive, Young did it on 1-7 three-point shooting. Once his shots start falling, it will spell trouble for opponents.
John Collins and De'Andre Hunter both played well and stuffed the stat sheet. Clint Capela didn't light up the scoreboard, but he finished the game with +22 on/off. No player on either team came close to Capela's impact.
The two teams run it back on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. EST. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.
Stats
Hawks Leaders
Trae Young - 35 PTS, 6 AST
John Collins - 19 PTS, 11 REB
De'Andre Hunter - 17 PTS, 3 REB
Pistons Leaders
Bojan Bogdanovic - 33 PTS, 3 REB
Cade Cunningham - 26 PTS, 8 REB
Saddiq Bey - 17 PTS, 4 REB
