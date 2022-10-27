Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113

Summary

The Atlanta Hawks narrowly escaped Wednesday night with a 118-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was the Hawks first win in Detroit since October 24, 2019.

For the second consecutive game, the Hawks' defense didn't look good. The Pistons shot 46.2% from the field and 43.8% from deep. Bojan Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham pushed the game down to the wire. However, the young team allowed an eight-point second half lead to evaporate.

In addition to some timely stops, the Hawks emerged victorious thanks Trae Young's season-high 35-point performance. Even more impressive, Young did it on 1-7 three-point shooting. Once his shots start falling, it will spell trouble for opponents.

John Collins and De'Andre Hunter both played well and stuffed the stat sheet. Clint Capela didn't light up the scoreboard, but he finished the game with +22 on/off. No player on either team came close to Capela's impact.

The two teams run it back on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. EST. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 35 PTS, 6 AST

John Collins - 19 PTS, 11 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 17 PTS, 3 REB

Pistons Leaders

Bojan Bogdanovic - 33 PTS, 3 REB

Cade Cunningham - 26 PTS, 8 REB

Saddiq Bey - 17 PTS, 4 REB

Recommended For You

Hawks Support Wheel Chair Basketball Program

Hawks Done with ShareCare