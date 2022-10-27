Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Beat Detroit Pistons 118-113

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks Beat Detroit Pistons 118-113

The Atlanta Hawks are 3-1 after defeating the Detroit Pistons.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Summary

The Atlanta Hawks narrowly escaped Wednesday night with a 118-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was the Hawks first win in Detroit since October 24, 2019. 

For the second consecutive game, the Hawks' defense didn't look good. The Pistons shot 46.2% from the field and 43.8% from deep. Bojan Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham pushed the game down to the wire. However, the young team allowed an eight-point second half lead to evaporate.

In addition to some timely stops, the Hawks emerged victorious thanks Trae Young's season-high 35-point performance. Even more impressive, Young did it on 1-7 three-point shooting. Once his shots start falling, it will spell trouble for opponents.

John Collins and De'Andre Hunter both played well and stuffed the stat sheet. Clint Capela didn't light up the scoreboard, but he finished the game with +22 on/off. No player on either team came close to Capela's impact.

The two teams run it back on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. EST. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 35 PTS, 6 AST

John Collins - 19 PTS, 11 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 17 PTS, 3 REB

Pistons Leaders

Bojan Bogdanovic - 33 PTS, 3 REB

Cade Cunningham - 26 PTS, 8 REB

Saddiq Bey - 17 PTS, 4 REB

Recommended For You

Hawks Support Wheel Chair Basketball Program

Hawks Done with ShareCare

Hawks City Edition Jerseys Dropping Soon

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons

Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles past Pistons guard Killian Hayes.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113

By Pat Benson
John Collins dunks over Detroit Pistons defnders.
News

Four Keys to Atlanta Hawks Defeating Detroit Pistons

By Pat Benson
De'Andre Hunter passes the ball around Detroit Pistons defenders.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Trae Young's face on a bottle.
News

Trae Young & Body Armor Giving Away Free Squirt Bottles

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks presenting check to Blaze Sports.
News

Atlanta Hawks Foundation Provides Support to Wheelchair Basketball Program

By Pat Benson
Trae Young talks to a referee.
News

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Loss to Charlotte Hornets

By Pat Benson
Trae Young and Kelly Oubre Jr. argue with a referee.
News

Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles the ball against Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
News

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson