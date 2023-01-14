Summary

Friday started with front-office buzz surrounding the Atlanta Hawks and ended with a buzzer-beating shot to defeat the Indiana Pacers 113-111.

Despite not having Clint Capela on the floor, Atlanta held its own in the paint thanks to Onyeka Okongwu. The role player has come into his own since starting the last ten games, culminating in a dominant 18 points and 20 rebounds tonight.

Of course, Indiana was without Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton. With two starters out, rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 26 points. Buddy Hield poured in 18 points, including five made threes.

After 12 lead changes and myriad pivotal swings in the game, Atlanta had the ball on the final possession. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray both missed shots, but John Collins' effort resulted in an unlikely tip-in to win.

Collins had struggled on offense all game, but his second shot was the most important of the game. It silenced the raucous crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and threw the team a life preserver.

Atlanta improves to 20-22, while Indiana falls to 23-20. Once again, Hawks coach Nate McMillan gets the last laugh over his old team. Following tonight's game, Atlanta travels to Toronto to play the Raptors on Saturday night.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 26 PTS, 11 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 25 PTS, 4 REB

Onyeka Okongwu - 18 PTS, 20 REB

Pacers Leaders

Bennedict Mathurin - 26 PTS, 5 REB

Buddy Hield - 18 PTS, 5 REB

Oshae Brissett - 17 PTS, 10 REB