Skip to main content

Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 117-98

The Atlanta Hawks are now 7-3 after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Summary

The Milwaukee Bucks entered Monday night as the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA. To make matters more challenging for the Atlanta Hawks, they were without Trae Young (shin contusion). 

The Bucks started hot, hitting their five three-point attempts. However, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's game plan of packing the paint paid off. Eventually, the Bucks outside shots stopped falling, and the Hawks took control of the game in the second half.

As always, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu did an admirable job of containing Giannis Antetokpounmpo. The 2x NBA MVP scored 25 points, but it was not enough for the Bucks to secure the win.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 25 points and 11 assists. Surprisingly, rookie AJ Griffin provided 24 points off the bench. Overall it was a well-rounded effort by the Hawks. Six players scored in double-digits and shot 37.9% from deep.

The entire league has tomorrow off to encourage fans to vote in the midterm elections. The Hawks host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 25 PTS, 11 AST

AJ Griffin - 24 PTS, 4 REB

John Collins - 14 PTS, 2 REB

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokpounmpo - 25 PTS, 7 REB

Jrue Holiday - 16 PTS, 7 REB

Bobby Portis - 11 PTS, 10 REB

Recommended For You

Hawks Take Over Comedy Central

Oral History: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

Interview: Mike Bibby

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

Hawks forward John Collins shoots over Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hand Milwaukee Bucks First Loss of Season

By Pat Benson
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Hawks center Clint Capela.
News

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bucks Tonight

By Pat Benson
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter drives to the basket against Bucks forward Jordan Nwora.
News

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Trae Young drives past Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.
News

Five Takeaways from Hawks Overtime Win Over Pelicans

By Pat Benson
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots over Hawks forward John Collins.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121

By Pat Benson
Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against the Hawks.
News

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat Benson
Bogdan Bogdanovic stands with their hands on his hips.
News

Latest News on Bogdan Bogdanovic's Recovery

By Pat Benson
Dominique Wilkins interviewed on Comedy Central.
News

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Hosts Dominique Wilkins & John Collins

By Pat Benson