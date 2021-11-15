Trae Young's 42 Points Lead Hawks Over Bucks

Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 120-100
    Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 120-100

    The Hawks snap losing streak in front of home crowd.
    © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks snap losing streak in front of home crowd.

    The losing streak is over after six games. State Farm Arena was packed for a special night that paid tribute to SO SO DEF. Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to an impressive 120-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Young scored 42 points (with only two free throws). Not only was it a season-high but the most points since last year's Eastern Conference Finals. 

    Young ran the pick-and-roll to perfection, which means John Collins and Clint Capela ate all night. As a result, the Hawks outscored the Bucks in the paint 52-34, and the Hawks won the battle of the boards 51-30. After the game, Coach McMillan praised both of them for their defensive effort on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with a valiant effort, but the team was lacking key contributors. Donte DiVincenzo (ankle surgery recovery), Brook Lopez (back soreness), and Khris Middleton (COVID protocols). Injuries have defined the first few weeks of the season for the defending champs, who are now under .500. 

    Tomorrow night, the Hawks will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 pm (EST). Check back in the morning for our preview of the Southeast Division battle. Thank you for your continued support of AllHawks.com.

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 42 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB

    John Collins - 19 PTS, 6 REB

    Clint Capela - 12 PTS, 13 REB

    Bucks Stats Leaders

    Giannis Antetokounmpo - 26 PTS, 6 REB

    Jrue Holiday - 19 PTS, 8 REB

    Grayson Allen - 18 PTS, 3 REB

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
