Trae Young's 42 Points Lead Hawks Over Bucks

The losing streak is over after six games. State Farm Arena was packed for a special night that paid tribute to SO SO DEF. Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to an impressive 120-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Young scored 42 points (with only two free throws). Not only was it a season-high but the most points since last year's Eastern Conference Finals.

Young ran the pick-and-roll to perfection, which means John Collins and Clint Capela ate all night. As a result, the Hawks outscored the Bucks in the paint 52-34, and the Hawks won the battle of the boards 51-30. After the game, Coach McMillan praised both of them for their defensive effort on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with a valiant effort, but the team was lacking key contributors. Donte DiVincenzo (ankle surgery recovery), Brook Lopez (back soreness), and Khris Middleton (COVID protocols). Injuries have defined the first few weeks of the season for the defending champs, who are now under .500.

Tomorrow night, the Hawks will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 pm (EST). Check back in the morning for our preview of the Southeast Division battle. Thank you for your continued support of AllHawks.com.

Hawks Stats Leaders

Trae Young - 42 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB

John Collins - 19 PTS, 6 REB

Clint Capela - 12 PTS, 13 REB

Bucks Stats Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 26 PTS, 6 REB

Jrue Holiday - 19 PTS, 8 REB

Grayson Allen - 18 PTS, 3 REB

