The Atlanta Hawks continue their winning streak with a victory over the New York Knicks.

Summary

With postseason implications hanging in the balance, the Atlanta Hawks ran the New York Knicks off the floor. Atlanta easily won the game 139-124, extending their winning streak to five games.

Despite being one of the worst outside shooting teams in the league, New York was red-hot to start the game. New York took a 71-68 lead into the half after shooting 71.4% from the field and 60% from deep through two quarters.

After a shaky first half, Atlanta's defense settled into a groove after the break. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan credited his team's zone defense, "I think our zone turned into a stop sign for them."

Once again, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young fed off each other. Murray and Young scored 29 and 27, respectively. But that should not overshadow De'Andre Hunter and John Collins' contributions. Or Onyeka Okongwu and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who did not miss a beat coming off the bench.

Atlanta played with a level of energy and intensity that we have not seen from this team. "We talk about our three C's - calm, clear, and connected. That's what you're seeing," said McMillan.

Julius Randle led New York with 32 points and nine rebounds. But without Mitchell Robinson, New York was outmanned in the paint. As a result, Atlanta dominated the boards and second-chance points.

Atlanta improves to 24-22, while New York falls to 25-22 on the season. There is not much time off for Atlanta as they host the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 29 PTS, 12 AST

Trae Young - 27 PTS, 6 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 20 PTS, 3 REB

Knicks Leaders

Julius Randle - 32 PTS, 9 REB

RJ Barrett - 23 PTS, 3 REB

Jalen Brunson - 19 PTS, 9 REB