Summary

Wednesday night's interconference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder featured two teams battling for postseason seeding. It also served as Trae Young's annual homecoming. Atlanta took the game 137-132 in a high-scoring affair that gave fans their money's worth.

Both teams play at a top-ten pace, but no one expected such a fast tempo throughout the entire game. Shortly after tipoff, it became apparent that defense would be at a premium.

Atlanta and Oklahoma City Thunder took a 77-77 tie into halftime. There were 16 lead changes through three quarters before Atlanta eventually took control for the rest of the game (although their 13-point lead was widdled down to one point in the last five minutes).

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dueled with Young before both players finished with 33+ points. Oklahoma City shot higher percentages than Atlanta and turned the ball over five fewer times.

However, Atlanta dominated the boards thanks to Clint Capela and John Collins' tallying double-doubles. Additionally, Atlanta didn't settle on offense, shooting twice as many free throws as Oklahoma City.

Atlanta improves to 25-24, while Oklahoma City falls to 23-25 on the season. Tonight Atlanta will travel back home to enjoy two days off before hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 33 PTS, 11 AST

Dejounte Murray - 21 PTS, 3 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 20 PTS, 4 AST

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 36 PTS, 7 REB

Jalen Williams - 24 PTS, 5 REB

Josh Giddey - 16 PTS, 8 REB