Atlanta Hawks Defeat Philadelphia 76ers 104-95

Atlanta Hawks Beat Philadelphia 76ers 104-95

The Atlanta Hawks improve to 8-4 after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers.
Summary

Just a few minutes into the fourth quarter and Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers had to call a pair of timeouts. The Atlanta Hawks, one of the league's fastest teams, was out and running. The Hawks ran the 76ers off the floor 104-95.

While the guards pushed the fast break, Clint Capela held down the paint. Capela had his fourth straight monster game, accruing 18 points and 20 rebounds. Additionally, tonight's win can be attributed to the team's defense.

The Hawks sacrificed 26 points to Joel Embiid but did a commendable job holding the 76ers guards in check. The 76ers shot 38.6% from the field and 20% from deep.

The 76ers were not the only team with shooting woes. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray shot a combined 12-34 tonight. The Hawks have been winning games despite the shooting of their dynamic backcourt so far this season. 

The Hawks and 76ers play again on Saturday night in Philadelphia. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 26 PTS, 7 AST

Clint Capela - 18 PTS, 20 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 14 PTS, 4 REB

76ers Uniforms

Joel Embiid - 26 PTS, 13 REB

Tyrese Maxey - 15 PTS, 5 REB

Tobias Harris - 12 PTS, 3 AST

