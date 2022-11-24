Atlanta Hawks Spoil Kevin Huerter's Homecoming

Summary

The Sacramento Kings entered Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a seven-game winning streak and applause from all corners of the league. Additionally, extra attention was added since it was Kevin Huerter's first game back in Atlanta since he was traded in July.

Despite receiving love from his former teammates and coaches, it was an unhappy homecoming for Huerter. Atlanta benefited from a vintage Trae Young performance. The All-NBA point guard scored 33 points on 57.9% shooting.

While Young snapped out of his slump, Dejounte Murray and John Collins' shooting struggles continued tonight. However, their lack of production was offset by the bench. AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson, and Aaron Holiday provided a shot in the arm to Atlanta's rotation.

Sacramento was on the second night of a back-to-back which impacted their fast-paced offense. However, Atlanta almost squandered their 19-point lead in the fourth quarter after turning the ball over ten times in the second half.

It was not the prettiest of games, but a win is a win. Atlanta will celebrate Thanksgiving with their families in the morning before flying to Houston later in the day. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 33 PTS, 7 AST

Dejounte Murray - 15 PTS, 7 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 13 PTS, 10 REB

Kings Leaders

Malik Monk - 27 PTS, 2 STL

De'Aaron Fox - 18 PTS, 5 REB

Domantas Sabonis - 15 PTS, 14 REB