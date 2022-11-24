Skip to main content

Atlanta Hawks Beat Sacramento Kings 115-106

The Atlanta Hawks improve to 11-7 after defeating the Sacramento Kings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Summary

The Sacramento Kings entered Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a seven-game winning streak and applause from all corners of the league. Additionally, extra attention was added since it was Kevin Huerter's first game back in Atlanta since he was traded in July.

Despite receiving love from his former teammates and coaches, it was an unhappy homecoming for Huerter. Atlanta benefited from a vintage Trae Young performance. The All-NBA point guard scored 33 points on 57.9% shooting.

While Young snapped out of his slump, Dejounte Murray and John Collins' shooting struggles continued tonight. However, their lack of production was offset by the bench. AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson, and Aaron Holiday provided a shot in the arm to Atlanta's rotation.

Sacramento was on the second night of a back-to-back which impacted their fast-paced offense. However, Atlanta almost squandered their 19-point lead in the fourth quarter after turning the ball over ten times in the second half.

It was not the prettiest of games, but a win is a win. Atlanta will celebrate Thanksgiving with their families in the morning before flying to Houston later in the day. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 33 PTS, 7 AST

Dejounte Murray - 15 PTS, 7 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 13 PTS, 10 REB

Kings Leaders

Malik Monk - 27 PTS, 2 STL

De'Aaron Fox - 18 PTS, 5 REB

Domantas Sabonis - 15 PTS, 14 REB

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

Kings guard Kevin Huerter passes the ball over Hawks center Clint Capela and guard Trae Young.
News

Atlanta Hawks Spoil Kevin Huerter's Homecoming

By Pat Benson
Kings guard Davion Mitchell passes the ball behind Hawks forward John Collins.
News

Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Hawks majority team owner Tony Ressler stands courtside.
News

Atlanta Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon

By Pat Benson
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland defends Hawks guard Trae Young.
News

Same Problems Plague Hawks in Loss to Cavaliers

By Pat Benson
Trae Young drives to the basket against Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro.
News

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Cavaliers Tonight

By Pat Benson
Clint Capela drives to the basket against Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Trae Young dumps water on forward AJ Griffin.
News

Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Raptors

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray dunks against the Raptors.
News

Hawks Survive Scare from Short-Handed Raptors

By Pat Benson