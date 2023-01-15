The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Toronto Raptors 114-103 on Saturday night. Not only did Atlanta take the season series, but they exorcised some demons. It was the first game Atlanta has won in Toronto since December 16, 2016.

Despite Toronto's subpar record, Atlanta understandably entered tonight's matchup as significant underdogs. Following last night's international flight, the team did not arrive at their hotel until 3: a.m. To make matters worse, Bogdan Bogdanovic joined Clint Capela on the injury list before the game.

Unfazed by the lack of rest and depth, the short-handed Hawks enjoyed one of their best performances of the season.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray led the way with 29 and 27 points, respectively. Onyeka Okongwu logged another double-double. The team shot 40.7% from deep.

While stars shined on offense, Atlanta did not forget about defense, putting together one of the most complete games of the season. Scottie Barnes' 27-point performance was offset by Fred VanVleet's uncharacteristic three points on 11% shooting.

Atlanta improves to 21-22, while Toronto falls to 19-24 on the season. Atlanta has Sunday off before hosting the Miami Heat on MLK Day. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 29 PTS, 9 AST

Dejounte Murray - 27 PTS, 8 REB

AJ Griffin - 13 PTS, 4 REB

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes - 27 PTS, 12 REB

Pascal Siakam - 15 PTS, 7 REB

O.G. Anunoby - 14 PTS, 4 REB