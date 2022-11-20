Hawks Survive Scare from Short-Handed Raptors

Summary

No one expected a game as frightful as the Halloween night matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. However, Saturday night's overtime thriller was equally stressful. Thanks to a buzzer-beater, Atlanta survived the scare.

Toronto entered the game without six key players. Even worse, the shorthanded Raptors shot 21.6% from deep. Yet, despite their shooting woes, six players scored in double digits.

Hawks guard Trae Young broke out of his slump, tallying 33 points and 12 assists. Young's most important assist of the night was an alley-oop to AJ Griffin as time expired in overtime.

Griffin was the only bench player to make a difference. The rookie logged 30 crucial minutes. Once again, Hawks coach Nate McMillan rode his starters heavily to eke out the win.

While the game was far from pretty, it does not make Atlanta's victory any less important. They are now 2-0 in overtime games and learning how to win and overcome adversity.

Atlanta travels to Cleveland tomorrow before they play the Cavaliers on Monday night. Stick with AllHawks.com for daily coverage of your Atlanta Hawks.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 33 PTS, 12 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 22 PTS, 5 REB

Clint Capela - 18 PTS, 14 REB

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes - 28 PTS, 11 REB

O.G. Anunoby - 27 PTS, 5 AST

Thaddeus Young - 18 PTS, 9 REB

